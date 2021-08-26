Co Antrim couple strike gold with their popular perennial sunflower field

One of the owners of a stunning sunflower field in Co Antrim has dedicated this year’s crop to her late mother.

Every year Karen McAllister and her husband Damian plant around 100,000 sunflowers in Portglenone.

Delighting visitors and locals alike, the breathtaking spectacle has become a favourite spot for family outings.

As well as enjoying walking among the blooms, many visitors also use the sunflower field as a place for reflection.

Each year the couple choose a different charity to raise money for. Karen has chosen Bowel Cancer UK in tribute to her mother Anna McKay, who was in her early 80s when she died.

“I unfortunately lost my mummy three months ago. That was her wish, that if we could open the field this year we would try and raise awareness and funds for bowel cancer,” she said.

“It’s one of the cancers that’s not really talked about and can often be put down to other things like IBS, so by the time they start testing it can be too late.

Visit: Tara McQuitty taking a picture of daughters (from left) Abaigeal, Eabha and Darcy at the field. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

“Even if I could just get people talking about it this year it would be good. We have a lot of people coming here who have lost loved ones or they have been through treatment.

“We also hear from those that have been through treatment and are in remission now, so it’s lovely to hear their stories.”

In previous years Karen explained that the charity they support often seems to pick them rather than the other way around.

“In our first year it was for our local church, in the second it was for Macmillan Cancer Support, as we had a friend that had passed.

“Last year it was for Versus Arthritis, as my husband was diagnosed with arthritis last year, and this year was for my mummy.”

Standing at around 5ft 4ins, this year Karen said she is able to look down on her sunflowers this summer compared to last year’s “nine-footers”.

“We didn’t get the weather we needed to get them as high as we normally would,” she said.

“But it’s still really pretty and everybody’s really happy and that’s the main objective.

“So much work goes into it behind the scenes with the weeding, laying bark and preparing the paths.

“They get sowed out in April and unfortunately we had frost until June and then six weeks of glorious sunshine and torrential rain straight after it.”

She said the mental health benefits of visiting the field were also obvious with the stresses of the pandemic.

“It’s so important for people to get outside. We’ve got social distancing and a one-way system in place.

“At least everyone is getting outside into the good weather and chatting to each other and reconnecting. It’s lovely.”

On the comfort the field provides to many, she said: “You do get to hear all about people’s stories and their reasons for coming.

“Remembering loved ones, which can be sad, but also very uplifting.”

Recalling how it all started, Karen explained: “It’s all a bit of a fluke, really. The husband was sowing around the edge of an acre of the field with wildflower as part of a conservation project.

“Then he wasn’t able to bring a tractor into the middle, so he just scattered out the sunflower seeds and that’s how it started really.

“We opened for a weekend and then it just continued on.”

Seeing the positive in the shorter average height on display this year, Karen joked: “The silver lining though is that nobody gets a creak in the neck looking up and you can’t lose any kids.”

The sunflower field located on the Gortgole Road is open from 10am to 8pm every day.