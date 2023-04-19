Co Antrim family left devastated after dog dies in suspected poisoning incident

An Ahoghill family has spoken of their anguish after their beloved dog Poppy died in a suspected poisoning incident.

In a social media post on Monday, owner Gemma Houston explained how their “dog of a lifetime” suddenly became ill and died. They later found that her death had been caused by “poisoning with a toxin of some kind”.

She said after spending the day explaining to their four and five-year-old sons “that they had to say goodbye to their best friend and watching our girl go through a terrible end, we began searching for anything she could’ve got into at home that could explain this”.

“The tears in our house this week have not stopped,” she added.

The family could find nothing in their home, but with the help of a Facebook post discovered that someone had been leaving suspected poisoned bait in a lane popular with local dog walkers. They had often walked Poppy in the area.

“After looking at what was left we have no doubt it is what Poppy ate as she was vomiting the same meat on the morning she died,” she said.

Ms Houston said the family had removed the bait that was left but that they had no idea if there was any more on the lane, and warned other pet owners to be careful.

She also made a plea to the person responsible for the poisonings to stop, and to be aware of how they could be harming much-loved family pets.

She said: “I understand that sheep and lambs need to be protected from predators but what we watched our dog go through was beyond inhumane and to do that to any wild animal is horrific let alone to someone’s pets.

“Small children also walk this road regularly.

“This has taken a huge toll on our family, a vet bill is the least of the impact it has had on us,” she continued.

One of their cats has also gone missing, and the family fears she may have eaten some of the bait as well.

“One of our beautiful cats Yoda has also been missing since the same day and we now suspect the worst. The thought of her suffering the same fate as Poppy somewhere alone without the mercy of medication or euthanasia is hard to even think about.”

“There is nothing that can repair what has been done to our pets through this carelessness but we just want to avoid it happening to anyone else by raising awareness!”

“All we want is for this not to happen to any more animals.”