Co Antrim firm fined £25k after employee crushed between vehicle and digger

A Co Antrim recycling company has been fined £25,000 after an employee was crushed between a refuse collection vehicle (RCV) and a mini digger.

ISL Waste Management Ltd, based in Mallusk, pleaded guilty to a breach of health and safety legislation at Laganside Crown Court, after their employee, Mr Grzegorz Mucha, sustained serious injuries after being crushed between the rear of an RCV and the grab attachment of a mini digger on October 3 2017.

In this incident, Mr Mucha had reversed the RCV into the processing plant in preparation for unloading.

The unloading process required the driver to operate controls located to the rear of the RCV.

It was while Mr Mucha was working to the rear of the vehicle that the incident occurred.

Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) Principal Inspector Kyle Carrick said the correct management systems were not in place.

"The investigation found the company failed to implement a suitable management system to segregate pedestrians and vehicles on site," he said.

“Loading and unloading activities are high risk activities and often require drivers to leave the safety of their vehicle cab. Where drivers may need to leave their cabs to perform essential tasks (such as opening container doors and operating discharge controls), adequate safeguards should be in place to protect them.

“This incident was entirely foreseeable and could have been avoided had appropriate control measures been put in place to maintain an adequate separation distance between vehicles and pedestrians.”