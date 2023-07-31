Co Antrim GAA club pays tribute to lifelong supporter who ‘touched many lives’

‘Wee’ John McKillop had been a constant presence around Cushendall teams all his life.

"Wee" John McKillop in the Ruairí Óg strength and conditioning suite that carries his name. Pic: Ruairí Óg Cushendall Facebook

A Co Antrim hurling supporter who passed away on Sunday was a “special and unique character that touched many lives”, his club has said.

John McKillop (60) – known as “Wee John” – had been a regular face on the Co Antrim GAA scene all his life and was central to the life of the Ruairí Óg club in Cushendall.

Mr McKillop was hugely popular in GAA circles and was welcomed on to the sideline by the club’s management during training and matches.

His image has become a permanent fixture in the village, immortalised in a mural painted on the Lurig Bar.

Ruairí Óg paid tribute to their number one supporter via their Facebook page following the news of his death at the weekend, with the club saying they were “lucky” to have been a part of his life.

"Wee John has been an integral part of the DNA of Ruairí Óg all his life. He could be seen around Páirc Mhuire and further afield supporting his beloved Ruairí Óg whenever he could,” they said.

"If the Ruairí’s were playing you can be sure Wee John was there, be it Camogie or Hurling, Senior or Juvenile, a championship final or training. His cheeky grin was something special and often a spur of motivation to any team taking to the field.

"John would often wander onto the side line and into the middle of huddles to give a last-minute pep talk and anyone lucky enough to witness this would agree that these moments of pure passion and love for his team was truly an honour to experience.

"John can be seen pictured with every Senior Hurling Championship winning team, from the first win in 1981 to the most recent in 2018.

"John was no stranger to silverware and proudly lifted the Senior Feis Cup, The Four Seasons and his dearly beloved Big Ears (The Volunteer Cup) for all the Cushendall supporters to see, on many occasions.

"To win a championship is a fantastic feeling, but to witness Wee John march the steps of any stand beside our team captains to raise the coveted prize is a sight no one would tire of seeing and one every Ruairí Óg is incredibly proud to have watched.”

Last year he featured strongly in TG4 programme Laochra Gael’s profile of famous Ruairí Óg and Antrim hurler Terence “Sambo” McNaughton, a close friend of Mr McKillop’s.

In the documentary, Mr McNaughton revealed how their friendship developed at school, with the pair finding familiarity in each other’s company and in their shared experience with communication difficulties.

“I sat beside John on the bus and sat beside him in class. That’s how our friendship developed. There was nothing conscious about it. John was the only familiar face I knew,” Mr McNaughton told the Irish News in a recent interview.

"I probably felt comfortable with John because I didn’t have to communicate. We probably communicated by sitting and eating lunch together. John didn’t make me feel uncomfortable when other people did.

"It’s maybe as simple as that. Communication was uncomfortable for me, but I never felt challenged in John’s company. I was comfortable in his presence.”

As a mark of Mr McKillop’s high regard in Cushendall, the club named their new strength and conditioning suite after him and he was a regular winner of their annual “Supporter of the Year” award.

"Each year he proudly and deservedly received Ruairí Óg Supporter of the Year and revelled in the cheers and applause he received each dinner dance as he approached his trophy,” they said.

"In January of this year, John was presented with his award by his lifelong friend Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton and in true ‘Wee John’ fashion he flashed his cheeky grin and waved Sambo out of his shot, with his trophy, as if to say, ‘This is my moment’.

“As a club we wanted to honour John and highlight how proud we are of him, we unveiled the new signage of our strength and conditioning suite, which has been aptly named ‘Wee John’s Strength and Conditioning Suite’.

"Here John’s picture proudly overlooks Páirc Mhuire, the pitch he frequented to watch his Ruairí Ógs play and will continue to watch over forevermore.

“It is hard to put into words the profound impact Wee John has had on us all as a club and community. There just aren’t enough words to do a legend of John’s standing any justice.

"A truly special and unique character that touched many lives and left many memories in all our hearts. Today we mourn the loss of a true hero, the epitome of what we as Gaels stand for, the heartbeat of Ruairí Óg.

"How lucky are we to have been a part of such a special life. John’s memory will live on in our club, our community and further a field as we say slán to one of the best.

“Rest in peace Wee John, a true Ruairí Óg and our main man always.”

Mr McKillop’s funeral will take place on Wednesday morning after 10am mass at St Mary’s Church in Cushendall.