Co Antrim man jailed after threat to Guardian journalist

A Co Antrim man has been jailed for sending a menacing Instagram message to a journalist with The Guardian newspaper who had called for the Brexit referendum result to be overturned

A Co Antrim man has been jailed for sending a menacing Instagram message to a journalist with The Guardian newspaper who had called for the Brexit referendum result to be overturned.

Ryan McKillop (41), from Bank Road, Larne admitted improper use of a communications network by sending the message on September 1, 2019.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that in the message, McKillop claimed to be "a supporter of the far-right, speaking for a lot of people" and the journalist would be "getting a bullet in the brain".

He stated: "The far-right is taking over all of Europe slowly but surely. The numbers don't lie.

"When we are in charge all you liberals and traitors and fake news journalists will be first up against the wall. You just wait and see."

Police were alerted and tracked the Instagram account to McKillop, who during interview said he didn't believe the message to be threatening or menacing in nature.

Instead he claimed it was sent in a state of anger because the journalist called for the Brexit vote to be overturned, believing this amounted to treason.

A defence solicitor stated: "The only way to describe this behaviour is a crime of political passion gone wrong.

"We are acutely aware of the responsibilities of using social media and what is expected of people wishing to post comments. It has to be done in line with a civil society."

She said McKillop was extremely remorseful and understands how his comments were construed as menacing.

"He wishes the court to be aware the offence took place at the time the Brexit deal was going through Parliament and can only excuse his behaviour as emotions running high."

District Judge Nigel Broderick told McKillop: "The court takes a very dim view of this behaviour. We live in a civil society and freedom of the press is to be cherished and not attacked by individuals in any shape or fashion.

"In the modern world those with access to social media feel somewhat immune from the laws of the land.

"There must be a deterrent element to those who so blatantly challenge journalists, who are doing nothing else than representing the news to society."

The judge said having carefully considered the case, he held the custody threshold was passed, "given the serious nature of the charge and the need for deterrent".

McKillop was jailed for three months. It is understood he intends to appeal the sentence.