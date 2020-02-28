Co Antrim party business 'destroyed' in fire

The fire on the Green Road in Ballyclare. Credit: Princess Parties NI

A Co Antrim business which catered for parties and days out has been gutted by a fire on the premises.

It happened at the site on the Green Road in Ballyclare on Friday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed that at the height of the blaze, six appliances from Ballyclare, Antrim, Glengormley, Lisburn, Larne and Springfield Fire Stations were in attendance, alongside two aerial appliances and a specialist rescue team.

A NIFRS spokesperson said the fire began at 7.24am and was brought under control by 12.12pm. Nobody was injured in the blaze and the cause remains under investigation.

The NIFRS spokesperson said that the fire was "well developed" when firefighters arrived.

"Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used jets and cold cutting equipment to extinguish the fire," the spokesperson said.

The owners of the businesses, including Princess Parties NI, Pirate Parties NI, Nerf Works NI and Borderline Combat said the company "had been destroyed".

The nearby Soccer Shed business was unaffected by the fire and remains open for business as usual.

In a Facebook post the owners of the party venue said they would refund any money paid for events that had been booked before the fire.

"To all of our customers past and present unfortunately we were awoken to very sad news," the statement read.

"Nerf Works and Princess Parties NI has completely burnt to the ground, everything on site has gone.

"For all our customers who have made bookings and paid deposits these will be refunded in due course as you can understand it's not as easy as you would think.

"It is with great sadness that we might have left children and parents in the lurch but this was no fault of our own.

"Our hearts go out to all our staff who have only just found out they no longer have a place of work to go to. Please bare with us at this heartbreaking time we will be in contact as soon as we possibly can."

Local DUP councillor Jeannie Archibald said the fire had spread smoke across Ballyclare on Friday.

"It was an old old building, there was smoke everywhere, but now thankfully it has been put out," she said.

"Unfortunately the business has been destroyed which is a real shame.

"It was such a popular destination for children's parties from all over really, not just the Ballyclare area.

"It's always sad to see a successful business have to close."