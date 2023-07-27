Co Antrim playpark to be named in memory of teenager following tragic death

A refurbished play park in Carrick’s Woodburn estate is to be named in memory of a teenager who sadly passed away last year.

Hannah Morgan, a pupil at Carrickfergus Academy, was just 13 when she died due to an aneurysm on November 23.

Family friend Bethanie Craig set up an online fund-raising page which raised almost £9,000 to collect money to cover funeral expenses as well as contributing to mental health support charity MindWise.

In a tribute to the teenager, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is to name the park in Hannah’s memory.

Carrickfergus Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE made the proposal at a meeting of the borough council, at The Braid, in Ballymena, on Monday evening.

Ald Ashe said Hannah’s family, from Woodburn Avenue in Carrickfergus and the whole estate were in shock at her sudden passing. He added the motion has the support of her family, residents, friends and the community.

He went on to say the play park would be named after her by installing a bench and a plaque in her memory and will “raise awareness of how precious our young people are within our community”.

“Hannah was one of a number of young folk who played in that park and constantly tortured me to get it upgraded. It is a pity that what happened happened before the completion and that she never saw it completed.

“Every time she saw me, she would be over asking when it would be finished. I think, and the community think, this would be a fitting tribute to her memory and I would appreciate the support of the council.”

The motion was seconded by Knockagh Ulster Unionist Alderman Andrew Wilson who said the park was officially re-opened on June 15 and has been “well-used” by the people of Woodburn estate.

“It is great to see the facility upgraded to such a high standard. Given the fact she lived so close at Woodburn Avenue, I think it would be entirely appropriate to name the park after her as part of her legacy and in her memory.

“Thirteen is no age to pass. Her legacy is already in a way cemented given the enormous difference Hannah made to so many people’s lives in her short time. Providing a bench will allow her family and friends to come to the park to reflect and remember her.”

Larne Lough DUP Ald Paul Reid ,who is minister of Old Presbyterian Church of Larne and Kilwaughter, said: “One of the hardest things you have to do occasionally, sadly, is to bury a child. I can only imagine the pain those parents have gone through and they live that every single day.”

He went on to say he hoped this gesture brings “a little bit of comfort to them”. “It will not take away the pain but at least they will have somewhere that they can go and quietly reflect on a beautiful young daughter.”