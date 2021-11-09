Co Antrim plumber pleads guilty over £9,000 heating system fraud

A Co Antrim plumber has been given a suspended four-month custodial sentence after failing to install a new energy-saving heating system for a consumer after charging them £9,000.

The fraud was described as “callous and cynical” by the Trading Standards Service (TSS) who said the case deserved to be brought to court.

Mr Seamus Johnson of Toalstown Meadows in Toomebridge pleaded guilty to one charge under the Fraud Act 2006 in the case brought by the TSS.

The plumber had his custodial sentence suspended for 12 months, while the judge at Laganside Magistrates’ Court also granted a compensation order for £8,000 for the victim.

The case against Mr Johnson related to a dealing he had with a customer in 2016, with Johnson advising them he could install a new heating system which would save money.

The consumer paid Mr Johnson in five installments totalling £9,000 over the course of two months work to replace the system.

Mr Johnson was found not to have carried out any of the work or supplied any of the equipment he had been paid for and when confronted with repeated refund requests from the customer, only paid £1,000 back in July 2017.

Mr Johnson had promised to pay back the outstanding sum of money in monthly repayments of £500, however the victim told how they never received such payments.

Alison Gilchrist of the Department for the Economy’s Trading Standards Service said the advice to consumers is not to pay upfront for work.

The service said they have seen numerous similar cases where traders have received large sums of money upfront for work that they have then either failed to do, or completed to a poor standard.

“Each time Mr Johnston visited this consumer he managed to persuade them to pay him more and more money towards the promised heating system, until in the end a total of £9,000 had been paid upfront and the consumer was left with nothing to show for it,” said Ms Gilchrist.

“It is evident that Mr Johnston employed unscrupulous tactics to take advantage of an isolated individual. This was a callous and cynical fraud and deserved to be brought to court.”

The TSS said anyone who believes they have been the victim of a rogue trader should contact Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.