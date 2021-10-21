Co Antrim road closed after serious motorcycle crash

The Moyarget Road in Ballycastle has been closed following a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Thursday evening.

Diversions are currently in place at the junction with the Magheramore Road.

Police are advising motorists to seek alternative routes for their journeys.

Earlier on October 21, a young boy was taken to the Royal Victoria hospital after a separate road collision in west Belfast.

The "serious crash” happened shortly before 9am, with the road between Springfield park and New Barnsley Park, and is believed to have happened close to a zebra crossing.

The young boy was treated at the scene, which was attended by the PSNI and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, but there has been no further updates after he was taken to hospital.

The Springfield Road has since reopened.