Co Antrim schoolboy’s movie debut with star James Norton was ‘cool’... but he still prefers school

A Co Antrim schoolboy who starred alongside James Norton in the upcoming film Nowhere Special, has described the experience as “cool”.

Daniel Lamont, who is just six years old, plays Norton’s son in the new movie and became friends with the Grantchester and War and Peace star after bonding on set.

Norton visited Daniel’s family at their Ballymena home and kept in touch with the Lamonts when filming ended.

But despite his new-found celebrity status, little Daniel says he’s more interested in school and karate lessons right now than an acting career.

Daniel has already watched the movie twice — at the Venice Film Festival last September then in Warsaw the following month. Ahead of its Northern Irish premiere at the Strand Arts Centre in Belfast on Saturday, the budding star said he is getting used to seeing himself on the big screen.

“It was cool and fun working with James,” said Daniel. “He came to our house a few times and was really nice.

“I’ve seen the film already. We saw it in Poland where my mummy is from. Her family came to see it too, but my daddy’s mum and dad will get to see it now.

“I don’t get nervous when I see myself in the film. It’s exciting and cool. But I don’t talk about it to my school friends. They just treat me the same.

“I liked doing the film, but I like school and karate and don’t know if I want to be an actor yet.”

Nowhere Special was directed by Oscar nominee Uberto Pasolini and was filmed in Northern Ireland two years ago. Norton stars as 35-year-old window cleaner John, who has looked after his son Michael since the child’s mum left them both.

James Norton and Daniel Lamont in a scene from Nowhere Special

When John is given only a few months to live, he attempts to find a new, perfect family for his young son, determined to shield him from the terrible reality of the situation.

The Belfast-based story from Pasolini, who produced The Full Monty, was inspired by true events.

Daniel’s mum Kasia described watching her young son on the big screen as ‘surreal’.

“Venice was an amazing, surreal experience, then watching it with my family in Warsaw was so emotional,” she said.

“Daniel got on great with James. He came to our house a few times and was just so lovely.”

Kasia said that when she’d responded to a Facebook advertisement, looking for a young boy to play Michael, she never imagined he’d land the role.

“Obviously all parents think their child is special, but we really didn’t expect all this to happen,” she said.

“We’ve been approached by a few agencies in London and there have been offers of big productions. But he’s still young and we want him to have his childhood. If he wants to act though, we’ll support him. We tell Daniel that he can be whatever he wants to be.

“But at the moment he’s more excited about starting karate lessons.”

Nowhere Special is released in UK cinemas from July 16