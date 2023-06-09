Co Antrim security alert over as ‘suspicious device’ taken for examination

Police are on the scene of a security alert in the Trench Road area of Newtownabbey. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

A security alert in Co Antrim has now ended.

Police and army bomb experts attended the scene in the Trench Road area of Newtownabbey on Friday.

A number of nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution following the discovery of a suspicious object.

PSNI Sergeant Knox confirmed it was safely removed by Ammunition Technical Officers and taken for further examination.

“However at this stage it is not believed to have been anything untoward,” he said.

“We would like to thank the public, particularly businesses in the area, for their co-operation and patience.”

Members of the public, including motorists, had previously been asked to avoid the area.