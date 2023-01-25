Co Antrim security alert: PSNI carry out controlled explosion of ‘viable pipe bomb device’

Police carried out a “controlled explosion” after a pipe bomb device found in Newtownabbey was declared viable.

The discovery of the device led to the closure of Sandyknowes Roundabout to the Antrim Road. The road later reopened.

The public have been asked to continue to avoid the area while Ammunition Technical Officers carry out examinations.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: "We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

"Detectives from Antrim CID are following several lines of enquiry and the device will be removed for further examination."

They added they are “uncertain as to how long this device has been in situ” and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident that may assist in our investigation.

A police spokesperson said anyone with information can contact detectives at Antrim CID.

SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland said the security alert had caused disruption.

“The discovery of a viable pipe bomb device in the middle of Newtownabbey is deeply concerning and I am grateful that nobody was harmed as a result of this incident,” she said.

"The resulting security alert caused significant disruption on a busy weekday as local people attempted to go about their lives.

“The planting of this pipe bomb is an attack on our community and I am grateful that nobody was seriously injured or worse as a result of this incident.

"I would urge those behind this to cease their activities and let people in this area live in peace.

“I’d like to thank police for their response and for safely removing this potentially harmful device.”