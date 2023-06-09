Co Antrim security alert: Suspicious device removed safely

Police are on the scene of a security alert in the Trench Road area of Newtownabbey. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

A security alert in Co Antrim has ended.

Police and army bomb experts attended the scene in the Trench Road area of Newtownabbey on Friday.

A number of nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution following the discovery of a suspicious object.

PSNI Sergeant Knox confirmed it was safely removed by Ammunition Technical Officers and taken for further examination.

“However at this stage it is not believed to have been anything untoward,” he said.

Members of the public, including motorists, had previously been asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a man was reportedly hospitalised after being taken into the City Cemetery on the Falls Road by two masked men and shot once in his foot.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 10.30pm.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty has said that the local community has been left shocked following the incident.

“There can be no place for shootings anywhere, but the fact that this took place in a cemetery has upset many people in this area who have loved ones buried there,” he said.