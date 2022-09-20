Co Antrim singer only UK or Irish finalist in prestigious international classical singing competition

Carrickfergus woman Sarah Richmond has made the final of an international contest

A singer from Co Antrim has spoken of her pride at being the only UK or Irish finalist in a prestigious international competition.

Sarah Richmond is one of 40 people chosen to perform during the 11th Debut Classical Singing Competition at Weikersheim Castle in Germany next week.

The Carrickfergus woman will be singing in front of a panel of 11 esteemed judges and an audience drawn from around the world — with the chance of a €10,000 prize.

“I’m not even thinking of winning, I’m just so excited to be there,” she said.

Sarah explained how she wanted to sing from a young age, a talent encouraged by her teacher at Woodlawn Primary School.

“As a child I was always singing Frank Sinatra,” she said.

“Miss Cross said to my mum and dad: ‘She’s a good wee singer, you should get her lessons’.”

The family couldn’t afford these at the time, so Miss Cross offered them for free.

Sarah added: “She is the one that lit the spark in me.

“Teachers don’t get the recognition they deserve — so I hope she knows how special she is.”

The love for singing continued throughout her academic career.

She graduated from Queen’s University Belfast with first class honours in music in 2009.

But she was unsure of what to do once she finished her degree.

“I remember just thinking I don’t know how to actually get a job,” she explained.

In the end her studies continued after she was offered a scholarship at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

However, being a single mum made it difficult for her to travel for her singing engagements.

She added: “Jamie is a bit older now so I can travel more.

“It’s good, because in the classical music industry you have to travel.”

When her boy was younger Sarah worked part-time in retail alongside singing in order to make ends meet.

But last September she contracted Covid, leaving her very ill and bed-bound as the virus affected her lungs, forcing her to give up her job.

As she recovered, she continued to improve her singing skills.

Her initial plan was to return to working part-time when she got better, but she continued to book singing jobs.

And she started entering global competitions to build up her classical music contacts.

She came first in the Toronto Mozart Vocal Competition, and third in the Mozart Prize Concorso Lirico Toscanini.

She also recently performed at the Longborough Festival Opera.

For this latest competition, Sarah submitted a video of her singing.

As a result she will now battle it out with 39 others for the top spot.

Son Jamie is a real driving force in her success.

The youngster has helped her through difficult times, particularly when she had Covid.

“He would bring me food. He was the one looking after me... he’s a dote.”

However, he isn’t the biggest fan of his mum’s singing, as it’s “too loud!”.

Despite not being too impressed by classical singing, Jamie is proud of everything his mum has accomplished and enjoys telling his friends.

“He says my mummy’s on the radio… my mummy’s on TV,” his proud mother added.

Sarah will travel to the competition via London and Frankfurt. Despite the fact the nerves are starting to build, she is focusing on preparing for her performance.

And although determined to achieve international success, she won’t be forgetting her roots.

She added: “I’m proud to be Northern Irish. I have also done so much of my work in Ireland. I’m so grateful to Ireland for my career.”

When she returns from Germany she will perform in the Ulster Hall with the Ulster Orchestra on October 11 for a BBC Invitation Concert.

She advised young singers who want to follow in her footsteps to “believe” in themselves.

She said: “There’s a lot to face out there. It’s tough — but you can do it.”