Co Antrim social housing planning application refused following 91 objections

Objections to the social housing project included the potential impact on the character of the village

A planning application for new social housing in Parkgate was refused by Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors at a meeting on Monday evening.

The proposed development by the Rural Housing Association is for 14 new homes including six bespoke complex needs properties in the village.

The proposed site is an agricultural field with access at Ballysavage Road and Parkgate Road.

The committee heard that there were 91 objections to the proposal. These included potential impact on the character of the village and rural landscape, loss of green open space, the creation of a “ribbon development” and location.

Senior planning officer Alicia Leatham told the committee that “an alternative site does appear to be available to accommodate the proposal in Parkgate” and the recommendation was for refusal.

A local residents’ representative suggested that the applicant has “not demonstrated that there is no alternative”.

He went on to say he did not believe that alternative sites have been “explored appropriately”.

He also claimed that the development would not “integrate” and would be “detrimental” to the character of the village and that any new planting would “not be sufficient in terms of landscaping to integrate the development into the countryside”.

Paul Fox, Rural Housing Association, told the committee that the scheme is a “Housing for All” scheme which has been granted funding with an advisory group established consisting of local elected representatives, Housing Executive, PSNI and local community groups.

Mr Fox went on to say that there are six families involved in this scheme who have complex needs with family members who require additional support and a property of “bespoke design”.

He noted that some of these families have been on the housing waiting list for more than five years.

A supporting letter from NIHE outlines that the five year (2021-2026) projected social housing need for Parkgate/Templepatrick is 21 new homes.

Planners have indicated that it is considered that “sufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate a need for the proposed units within the area”. An assessment of lands within the settlement limits of Parkgate was carried out by NIHE.

A report to the committee says: “Owing to the time that the application has been with the Council and in the interest of fairness to third parties, it is considered that it is appropriate to make a recommendation to determine the application on the basis of the information submitted to date.

“The onus is on the developer to ensure that all sites have been fully explored and adequate information has not been provided in relation to this site situated within the development limits of Parkgate on the corner of Parkgate Road/Burn Road and Connor Road.

“It has not been demonstrated that the need identified by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive cannot readily be met within an existing settlement in the locality.”

Barry Diamond, the council’s Head of Planning, commented: “In terms of assessment, it is a very frustrating process for everyone when you have an application in the system for two years,

“There is an onus on the applicant that they must keep their information as robust and up to date as possible.

“On the basis of information before us, we think this is a decision that could have been made some time ago. On the basis of information before us, there are opportunities within Parkgate which have not been fully explored.”

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE moved the recommendation to refuse the application seconded by Threemilewater Ulster Unionist Cllr Stephen Cosgrove.

The proposal for refusal was supported unanimously.