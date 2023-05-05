Co Antrim teen is first person from NI to take part in painting Apprentice of the Year awards

A young Carrickfergus apprentice is the first competitor from Northern Ireland to take part in the Painting and Decorating Association’s Apprentice of the Year competition.

Charlie Montgomery (17) travelled from Belfast to Birmingham to take part in the third regional heat of the competition at the Longbridge Construction Centre of South & City College Birmingham.

He was one of 13 apprentices from eight colleges to take part in the gruelling six-hour challenge, which requires apprentices to take a complex design on paper and translate it onto a mock wall.

Charlie, who competed in the Junior section of the contest, said: “It’s been a challenge, but I’ve enjoyed the experience and even if I don’t win, I’ll be coming back next year in the Senior category.”

Top-scoring apprentices from the regional heats held in Accrington, Birmingham, Glasgow and Kent, will battle it out in a Grand Final to be held at Doncaster College and University Centre.

Tutor and assessor for painting and decorating at Workforce Training Services in Belfast, Sandra McMurran said: “It’s a big thing for Charlie, but for us as well. To take him on a plane to compete against other painting and decorating apprentices is a big deal, and he’s only 17. This time last year he was still at school.

“My students have inspired me to find as many opportunities for them as possible – they are focused and dedicated to the craft of painting and decorating and they can see the skill and knowledge that is required to achieve quality results.

“The PDA competition is a great opportunity for apprentices to challenge themselves and you can see them striving to do the absolute best they can.

“Charlie was up against some stiff competition, but I’m just proud that he has been brave enough to be the first painting and decorating apprentice from Northern Ireland to take part.”

The competition is judged by Andrew Davis from the Association of Painting Craft Teachers (APCT) and PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie.

Neil said: “Our Apprentice of the Year competition has expanded in recent years, with 75 apprentices entering the contest across the four regional heats in 2023.

“We’re delighted this year to have welcomed Charlie to the competition. He is the first entrant to travel from Northern Ireland and we’re very proud to have been able to give him the chance to network with his peers and really push himself to excel.

“We’d like to thank our sponsors, Crown Paints, CITB, Purdy Professional Painting Tools, Valspar Trade and Ciret UK, without whom we wouldn’t be able to provide this opportunity.”

The Apprentice of the Year winners will be announced at the PDA’s flagship Premier Trophy Awards ceremony, held at the Plaisterers’ Hall in London.

To join the PDA visit: www.paintingdecoratingassociation.co.uk