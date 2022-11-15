Co Antrim war museum founder’s ‘cry for help’ over threat of closure

Co Antrim attraction seeks new venue after its rent is doubled

A Co Antrim museum is in a race against the clock to find a new home after being forced to move due to a hike in rent.

War Years Remembered in Ballyclare features a collection of over 100 items from the First and Second World Wars.

It opened its doors in 2014 and is popular with school and youth groups.

It has now launched an appeal in a bid to find a permanent home.

“We’re a charity at the end of the day and we always relied on donations,” said museum founder and curator David McCallion.

“We’re not the likes of Titanic Museum, and we never treated our museum like business.”

It faces closure unless a new location for the exhibits can be found following the rent increase.

“It’s devastating losing the building, but the rent has become too much and is now double what we paid last year. We simply cannot afford it anymore,” he said.

“We fought through Covid thinking we’d come out the other side, and we did so much during Covid, providing lots of features, like an exhibition on the Blair Mayne story, only for this to happen afterwards.”

Mr McCallion is particularly proud the museum can cater for children with accessibility requirements, who can touch some of the artefacts and get into the military vehicles.

“We pride ourselves in having evolved over the years,” he added.

“It’s never gone stagnant, and people have always come back to see our exhibitions.”

War Years Remembered has attracted visitors from across the world.

The museum also has a number of high-profile supporters, including DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Mr McCallion is currently looking for a new venue, but due to the cost-of-living crisis and condition many vacant locations are in due to the pandemic, the search is proving difficult.

He added: “The public are going to be denied what I’ve been told by many people is one of the best war museums in the world — you just have to look at our reviews.

“This is a cry for help, really. I want to make that clear. Unless we find new premises all our items and exhibitions will just have to sit in storage.

“We’re asking for someone to help us, there is bound to be someone with a vacated building who can help us.

“We’re losing a battle, and without proper help and support we can’t survive.

“We want this to be the end of a chapter, not the end of a book.”