Co Antrim woman Hilary McGrady at head of National Trust defiant in face of ‘woke’ criticism

Threats after heritage body probed estates’ links to slave trade ‘comes with the territory’

The Lisburn woman at the head of the National Trust says the anonymous threats she has received over the organisation’s perceived political correctness are part of the job.

The heritage conservation charity has come under fire for what critics label its “woke agenda”, particularly from a group called Restore Trust, which called for director general Hilary McGrady’s resignation last May.

Ms McGrady said a report in 2020 detailing the colonial history of its properties, which includes findings of links to slavery at 93 of them, had left people “really cross and angry”.

But she told The Guardian she did not report the intimidation to the police as “it comes with the territory”, and added: “There were also people really delighted and relieved that we’re finally looking at the history that they want to learn.”

Three of Restore Trust’s members were elected to the National Trust’s governing council late last year, although the group had sought six seats on the 36-person panel, claiming it wanted to steer the charity “back to its core purpose of looking after our heritage and countryside”.

One of the candidates who gained a seat has since denied he endorsed Restore Trust’s concerns.

Ms McGrady said she would like to engage with the group honestly and openly.

“What isn’t helpful is a war of words,” she said.

“I’m really up for having those conversations… I have to accept I can’t lead an organisation of this scale and not take on these challenges.

“It comes with the territory and I’m pretty sanguine about that.

“Every day we uncover another bit of history.

“We have an obligation to tell this huge, complex, layered story of the history of the three countries we’re responsible for. The idea that history stands still is nonsense because you keep finding new things.”

She said the 2020 report, which includes Sir Winston Churchill’s former home of Chartwell among the estates linked to the slave trade, was “first-stage research”.

“The next step is, property by property, to [ask if] we need to do more research, and how would we weave that into the story so that we get a whole history of the place? It will take a long time, to be honest,” she added.

“No one is forcing this down your throat. No one is trying to make you read this stuff.

“There’s no sense that we’re trying to preach and, certainly, definitely not judge. We’re trying to provide layers of information; we’re taking nothing away. We’re adding to the complexity of the information available.

“But if [people] want to come along and walk around the garden and have a lovely cup of tea, I am delighted about that.

“Why would I be prescriptive as to how people should engage with the National Trust?”

Ms McGrady, who has worked at the charity for nearly 17 years, was appointed director general in 2018. She said she wanted to make it a “truly accessible” organisation.

“It certainly wasn’t an organisation that feels necessarily for everybody, and it still doesn’t,” she said.

“My mission was to take down any barrier that might get in the way of anyone feeling the trust is here for them… it’s not as diverse as I want it to be.

“And I’m as interested in the socio-economic split as I am Bame (black, Asian and minority ethnic) and people with disabilities.

“I’m very conscious that across the country there are different communities who want different things from the trust.

“That’s what I’m really focused on.

“How do we make ourselves accessible to the people who want to engage with us?

“But, what a long way to go, and I’m the first to acknowledge that.”