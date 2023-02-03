Co Armagh born presenter loses role in major cull at BBC News

One of Northern Ireland’s best known TV journalists is among 10 familiar faces to lose out as BBC News in London cuts back its broadcasting team.

Co Armagh born Annita McVeigh (45) has been one of the channel’s highest profile presenters.

Long-serving anchors Martine Croxall, Jane Hill, Ben Brown, Geeta Guru-Murthy and Shaun Ley are also to lose their roles as the corporation launches its new rolling news channel, combining domestic and international channels to create a single 24-hour TV service.

It announced the main line-up for the channel — called BBC News — would be Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri.

A number of the axed presenters are expected to leave the BBC altogether.

Read more Annita McVeigh inundated with support after Co Armagh born presenter loses BBC role

However, some could apply for other on-screen positions on the merged channel, with eight posts being opened up for correspondents, though this may involve a pay cut.

As for McVeigh, she seems to be keeping her options open over her next steps.

Reacting to the news on social media, she said: “I’ve had so many lovely, supportive messages today from viewers, contributors and colleagues. A huge thank you - every single one means the world to me. As for what happens next….let’s see.”

The majority of the jobs have gone to BBC World News anchors rather than UK presenters, with the decision being described as a “de facto closure” of the UK channel and “a clear out, a rout” of domestic news channel presenters.

Staff were already aggrieved at the “humiliating” recruitment process during which they had to take screen tests in a small studio with a manual autocue — despite many having decades of live presenting experience.

Queen’s University graduate McVeigh grew up on a farm outside Armagh and went to school in Dungannon.

She began in journalism with The Ulster Gazette and Tyrone Courier.

Her broadcasting career started in the late 1990s with BBC NI’s Newsline as a reporter and occasional presenter.

In 2002 she moved to BBC Network News, with her reports appearing on BBC One, BBC News and BBC Radio.

She stayed in this role until the summer of 2006 when, shortly after returning from maternity leave, she became a news channel presenter.

Last year she had to apologise to Manchester United fans after a message appeared on the scrolling news ticker reading “Manchester United are rubbish”.

The BBC said the five chief presenters announced “were recruited via a competitive interview process in accordance with BBC HR procedures”.