Co Armagh cannabis factory uncovered – man (23) arrested

A man has been arrested in Co Armagh after police uncovered a cannabis factory.

The 23-year-old was arrested by police following a search at a property in the Clay Road area of Keady on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 50 plants along with other “criminal assets” were taken away for further examination.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences and remains in police custody.

PSNI Sergeant Eamonn Campbell said: “At 3.20pm officers from Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in the Clay Road area of Keady.

"A significant quantity of suspected cannabis, approximately 50 plants, along with criminal assets were recovered and taken away for further examination.

“One man, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences, including possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

"He remains in police custody at this time.”

He added: “We are dedicated to tackling organised crime and the supply of illegal drugs and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause.

“Our investigation into this operation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the Police on non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”