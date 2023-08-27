Co Armagh doctor (31) who died days before wedding ‘touched so many lives’, mourners told

Mourners gathered today to bid farewell to a young doctor who passed away just days before he was due to get married.

Sean McMahon (31) had been at the health and wellbeing suite of the South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon when he collapsed last Tuesday.

He was rushed to Craigavon Area Hospital — his place of work — but passed away later that evening.

Dr McMahon was to wed fiancee Debbie Jameson last Friday in Enniskillen.

At St Patrick’s Church in Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, his cousin Barry Quinn addressed mourners on behalf of the family.

He told of how he had watched “great craic Sean” mature into “great doctor Sean”. “So many parts of him touched so many lives. He always greeted with a warm smile and a cheeky giggle,” he said.

“Sean was a good man for socialising, not afraid to have a pint or two. Not afraid to be the last man standing at the bar.

“And while we had a lot of good nights out, he also continued to get good grades throughout his education.”

He recalled how Sean, the youngest of a family of seven, had met the love of his life Debbie nine years ago.

“They met in very romantic circumstances,” he joked, “in a chip shop in Belfast. Sean was holding up the queue at the front. Typical Sean, centre of the stage. Always having fun, full of banter. He would talk to a wall.

“Crisp shirt, tan chino trousers, he always looked the part and was never short of confidence or charm. Debbie knew he was a student doctor right away.

“He convinced her to go for a coffee. His charm worked. The chip shop romance blossomed.

“The Lough Erne celebration of their love should have been two days ago.

“Today, he should have been nursing a hangover and looking forward to his new life as a happy married couple.

“He was always following the progress of his house, counting the blocks going up, always tweaking his plans. He loved seeing his house rising out of that field in Cullyhanna, being close to his parents.

“He excelled as a friend. He excelled as a doctor.

“He went into anaesthetic training. He loved it.

“He was always learning, always modest, always loved teaching others. He was a wealth of knowledge.

“Sean is not with us. What he has taught me in his passing is to be happy with what you have. Always be patient, kind to others. Love your family in friends. That’s what’s important in life.”

Mr Quinn finished by reading a poem written by Sean as an 11-year-old at Abbey CBS called ‘What a desperate day’.

It documents how he had fallen and hurt his ankle as he ran towards a water slide on a school trip to Lisburn Leisure Centre.

Very Rev Canon Michael Toner told those gathered how Sean was born to parents Frances and Charles on September 24, 1991, and had been baptised 12 days later in the same chapel where his funeral Mass was being held.

He had attended St Patrick’s Primary in Cullyhanna, going on to Abbey CBS Grammar then studying for a degree in medicine at Queen’s University.

Rev Toner said that while there was immense sadness at his passing, it was also a day for giving thanks.

“Thankfulness for a hard-working and faithful son, Sean was quietly devoted to his parents, siblings nephews and nieces,” he added.

“A thankfulness for a life well-lived at home and in the medical world. A thankfulness for Debbie, a fiancee he was head over heels in love with.

“There is also a thankfulness for a son and a brother who lived a decent and good life, working diligently in his chosen profession. A thankfulness for the many friends both locally and further afield in hospitals across the north.

“A thankfulness for 31 years of good health, a big, strong fellow who looked after himself.”

Dr McMahon was buried in the adjoining cemetery at St Patrick’s following Requiem Mass.