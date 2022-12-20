Co Armagh filling station ‘substantially’ damaged after thieves use digger to steal ATM

The scene after A digger was stolen and then used to rip out a cash machine from a filling station in County Armagh, police have said.

The scene after a digger was stolen and then used to rip out a cash machine from a filling station in County Armagh. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

A filling station in Co Armagh substantially damaged after a digger was “driven through fences and fields” before being used to steal a cash machine had been targeted before, a DUP MLA has said.

Thieves set the digger on fire outside the premises on the Portadown Road in Richhill.

The PSNI’s Detective Inspector Handley said: “A report was received shortly after 4.45am on Tuesday morning of suspicious activity in the area.

“On the arrival of officers, a digger was located on fire and a built in cash machine had been stolen from the premises, causing substantial damage to the building.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

"We believe the digger was stolen from a site a short distance away. Two men were observed wearing dark clothing as they placed the ATM into a trailer and then set fire to the digger before leaving in a white van towards the Portadown Road. We have recovered the van, trailer and ATM on the Moy Road.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 4.30am and 4.45am and saw what happened, or who has information which could assist our investigation to call us. In particular, I am appealing to anyone who saw a white van towing a trailer in the Portadown Road and Moy Road areas to get in touch with detectives by calling 101”

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin said that the Fruitfield service station and shopping complex had previously been targeted in May 2020 resulting in building damage and the theft of a significant amount of cash.

He said: “This is a shocking crime where a digger has been stolen, driven through fences and fields, across a main busy road and then through the Fruitfield fences and eventually to the cash machine housing.

“With the use of such a large machine significant damage has been caused to the building. The criminals stole the cash machine and fled.

“This is a well-used complex and will certainly inconvenience a great many people who rely on the machine for their cash. There will also be a cost to the service station in rebuilding this facility and it illustrates the impact of such criminality.”

Information can also be provided by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.