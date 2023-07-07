Co Armagh GAA club hit out after defibrillator vandalised for a third time

St Peter’s said CCTV footage was being reviewed.

Photographs of the damaged defibrillator have been shared online

The vandalism of a defibrillator for a third time is “misguided and disgusting anti-social behaviour”, a Co Armagh GAA club has said.

St Peter’s GAC Lurgan posted a photograph on their Facebook page on Thursday night showing damage to their club defibrillator.

The post revealed it was the third time the life-saving equipment had been vandalised or tampered with over the last 18 months.

"Once again, our club and the local community have been the victim of misguided and disgusting anti-social behaviour,” they said.

"In January 2022, we reported our pitch-side defibrillator had been stolen and the cabinet housing it broken. Despite this setback, the cabinet was repaired and defibrillator replaced.

More damage caused during the incident

"More recently, some depraved, sick and cunning person(s), broke into the cabinet and replaced the new battery with a 7 year-old spent battery.

"CCTV is being reviewed and footage will be shared with the local PSNI.

"Meanwhile, if you know or hear anything that could lead to the culprit(s) of this deceitful and potentially life threatening act being identified, please reach out to any member of St Peter’s GAC as a matter of urgency.”

Former Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor Ciaran Toman said he was “disgusted” by the incident.

"Last year I reached out to St Peters following the previous defibrillator had been stolen and directed them to funding to apply to have it replaced,” he said.

"Now a year later it has vandalised. Whoever has done this should come forward and apologise.”

The PSNI have been approached for comment.