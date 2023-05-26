Co Armagh lorry driver arrested after £6m worth of cannabis found at NI port

Cannabis seized by the NCA on Friday 26th May 2023

A lorry driver from Portadown has been arrested after 300 kilograms of cannabis were seized at a Belfast port on Friday.

The 45-year-old man was detained after his vehicle, which contained a consignment of soft drinks, was stopped and searched by Border Force officers on its arrival into the port earlier today.

National Crime Agency (NCA) officers estimate the drugs would be worth £6m at Northern Ireland street level.

The lorry driver remains in custody.

NCA branch commander David Cunningham said: “This is a massive haul of cannabis which would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland.

“Losing this amount of drugs will be a huge blow to the organised crime group behind this importation.

“We will continue to work with our partners to stop illegal drugs ending up in our communities.”

Border Force acting Assistant Director Darren Brabon added: “This seizure underlines Border Force’s commitment to reduce harm to communities, and we will continue to work with our partner agencies, including the NCA, to combat such criminality.”