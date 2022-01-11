Co Armagh man appears in court accused of distributing ‘Far Right material’ to incite hatred and fear

The judge remarked, “These are somewhat unusual charges."

A County Armagh man has appeared in court in relation to charges of distributing “Far Right” material to incite hatred and fear.

Gregory Alan Cumming (56), of Knockview Drive, Tandragee, is alleged to have distributed written material which was threatening, abusive or insulting, intended to stir up hatred and fear. He is further accused of misusing an electronic communications network by sending a message which was grossly offensive.

These matters are alleged to have occurred on 3 October last year.

Three days later, Cumming is accused of being in possession of threatening, abusive or insulting material with a view to it being displayed, published, or distributed and intending it to stir up hatred and cause fear.

A police officer told Armagh Magistrates Court sitting in Newry, she believed she could connect Cumming to the alleged offences.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remarked, “These are somewhat unusual charges. I’ve never seen them before.”

A prosecuting lawyer explained the case relates to Cumming allegedly putting stickers aligned to “Far Right material” in various places.

Judge Kelly replied, “To be fair, I wouldn’t say Far Right material as it stands would necessarily run foul of legislation, so it has to be a bit more than that … I can only guess, but maybe I should reserve judgement.”

A defence barrister stated, “I’m very keen to see the evidence.”

Beyond that, no further detail pertaining to the charges was disclosed.

Cumming was remanded on continuing bail, and the case was adjourned until next month.