Co Armagh mother and son died almost instantaneously when car struck at 140mph, inquest told

The inquests into the deaths of a Co Armagh mother and son whose car was struck by another car travelling at 140mph in the Republic, has heard their deaths would have been almost instantaneous.

Mary (88) and Kevin Faxton (58) from Bessbrook, were travelling northwards on the N1 at Carrickarnon, Dundalk, Co Louth, on February 29 last year when they were killed.

They were struck from behind by a car driven by Keith Lennon, with an address at Forest Park, Dromintee, Co Armagh.

The crash also claimed the life of a back-seat passenger in Lennon’s Audi car, Bryan Magill (24), of Newry, Co Down.

Lennon pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter and was jailed for nine years at Dundalk Circuit Court earlier this year.

The court had heard Lennon took Snapchat videos showing he was driving at 225kph (140mph) just before he drove into the Peugeot car the Faxtons were in just after 2am.

An inquest in Dundalk heard that Lennon and another man, who was the front-seat passenger in Lennon’s car, left the crash scene.

It also heard another man who was in the back of the Audi with Mr Magill, had not cooperated with the emergency services.

This man had been asked a number of times by the emergency services how many people were in the car as they wanted to ensure they had identified all of the casualties.

This passenger had been “defiant and resolute” in not saying how many people were in the Audi, Garda Sergeant Freda McCague said in her deposition.

The Audi had ended up down an embankment at the side of the road. The front passenger window was fully open and the keys were not in the ignition when the emergency services arrived, the inquest heard.

The fire service had assisted the gardaí in carrying out a search of the area in case there were other casualties. None were found.

The man who had been in the front passenger seat had left the scene with Lennon, and they went across fields before Lennon dropped him home, the inquest heard.

This man said he had panicked, and when he got home he went to hospitals in Newry and Drogheda looking for Bryan.

In a deposition, he said he has been “not sleeping” since the incident, experiences flashbacks and is on medication.

The Faxtons had been out for a drive. Louth County Coronor Ronan Maguire was told that Kevin would bring his mother Mary on drives to lift her spirits.

Pathologist Dr John Ryan said the mother and son suffered multiple injuries, including transection of the aorta, which is a marker of a severe, high-velocity hit from behind.

He said death would have been “almost instantaneous”.

Bryan Magill had been in the back of the Audi driven by Lennon, and his body was underneath the passenger who had not co-operated with the emergency services.

Dr Ryan said Mr Magill had suffered head injuries which included skull fractures. He said positional asphyxia must have been a contributory factor. In reply to a family member he confirmed he would have died from the head injury in any case.

The jury returned verdicts in line with the criminal court verdict of manslaughter.

Coronor Mr Maguire expressed his “heartfelt” sympathies to the families as did the gardaí and the jury foreman.

Speaking afterwards Yvonne Campbell, a daughter of Mrs Faxton and a sister of Mr Faxton, said the family was unhappy with the jail sentence Lennon received earlier this year.

She said there is “nothing we can do about this court (inquest) but (we) just don’t agree with the sentence Keith Lennon got in the first place. (It was) far too little. Nothing will bring my mother and brother back but it is ridiculous the sentence that he got.”

Francis Harte, the partner of Bryan Magill’s mother, said: “We would like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene, the fire brigade, the ambulance service and the gardaí for all their help in trying to save Bryan and the Faxtons.”

Mr Magill’s father Joe added, “I just hope that after today Bryan can be laid to rest now.”