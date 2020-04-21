Co Armagh mum hails NHS as battler Blake goes home after year in hospital

As most people struggle with being confined to the house, one Co Armagh child was thrilled to get back home this weekend after spending almost a year in hospital.

Little Blake McCaughey (12) from Tandragee, who has a rare genetic disorder, has called the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children home for the past 49 weeks.

The 12-year-old spent Easter, Mother's Day, his birthday and Christmas in hospital after being admitted last May.

His mum Christine (41), who stayed with him every night, was also delighted that her family, which includes husband Andrew (43) and daughter Pixie (9), can get back to some sort of normality even though they now face 12 weeks in isolation to protect Blake.

And as she enjoyed a coffee in the garden of her home after being isolated for the last five weeks in Blake's hospital room, Christine hailed as true heroes the staff that saved her son's life and cared for him and their family for the past 11 months.

She said: "No words can describe the 49-week journey we have been on with Blake.

"We have watched him in states I never want to witness again and he has had to come through five surgeries.

"I cannot even begin to thank the staff of RBHSC Paul Ward and the gastro team who brought our son back from the brink of death.

"I owe everything to these guys, they really are NHS heroes. The support we received was second to none.

"They really did go above and beyond anyone's job, especially in the last five weeks while we were isolated. Some of the nursing staff brought me home-cooked meals and even took our washing home."

Little Blake returned home on Friday to a host of Christmas presents that were too big to bring into his hospital ward.

He has come through a lot since birth but always, his mum insists, with a smile on his face.

Blake was born with two chromosome deletions and abnormal muscle fibres.

By the time he was 16 months old he had had 33 hospital admissions and battled pneumonia 19 times. He has been in hospital countless times since and came through open heart surgery in 2017.

Last year his condition became critical very quickly after first being admitted to hospital in May with food poisoning.

His weight dropped by two stone in just a few weeks and he was hypothermic and had dangerously low blood pressure.

After many tests doctors finally discovered he had a muscle weakness in his gut, bowel and bladder which has led to him having a central line inserted in his upper chest.

His mum explained: "The central line means he gets a specialist formula 14 hours a day running through his blood system and it has to be completely sterile, so when we do it at home we have to be totally gowned up.

"Blake is amazing. He is just so lively and the biggest flirt you will ever meet. He loves the girls and goes for older ones; he loved the nurses and had them wrapped round his wee finger!

"He is naturally very funny and upbeat and I could count on one hand the number of down days he had in all those 49 weeks, and yet he was so ill. No matter what he was going through, he was always sitting up with a smile on his face, and if he is not giving you a lot of craic you know he is seriously ill."

A Belfast Giants super-fan, his heroes in the team helped keep his spirits up during his hospital stay with personal visits, video calls and gifts.

When player Spiro Goulakos broke his ice hockey stick, it was used to make Blake a new pair of crutches.

Now as he plays with his new toys and gets used to sleeping in his own bed again, the family are reunited and Christine, who is her son's full-time carer, says everyone is happy to shield Luke by staying at home for the next 12 weeks.

She added: "My husband has had to come out of his job in a local food company so that we can stay in isolation.

"It is such a mad time for everyone but it has taken so much time to get Blake to where he is now that we are happy to be home and do what we need to in order to protect him."