Co Armagh Orange hall vandalised and ‘pelted with eggs’ by youths on Twelfth

A window was broken at Keady Orange Hall, reportedly by a group on youths, on July 12, 2023.

Police are investigating reports of an attack on Keady Orange Hall during the Twelfth.

Local TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe said that “when the brethren of Keady True Blues LOL 298 returned from the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration in Lurgan, they were ‘welcomed’ by a group of youths, many of whom had their faces covered by scarves”.

"As the brethren enjoyed tea and fellowship together, the hall then came under attack from a crowd throwing eggs,” he continued.

The Orangemen departed at around 6pm, but a window at the property was reported broken at around 8pm. Brambles were also dragged in front of the door to the hall.

Cllr Ratcliffe added that he was “dismayed and disappointed” by the incident.

"While Keady district is no stranger to such acts of vandalism, the brazenness of this latest attack is particularly sinister,” he said.

He further understands that police have already interviewed several witnesses and he has appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward to the PSNI.

He noted: “While some may shrug off such an attack, claiming it was just a bunch of young people messing around, the pattern of such activity in the wider Keady district would suggest a much more sinister motive.

"One questions where is the respect and tolerance that nationalists have so often called for? Where is the shared space in Keady and other parts of South Armagh?”

The PSNI have been contacted for further details.