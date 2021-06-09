Co Armagh primary school's pride at pupils after email by parent of autistic boy goes viral

A Co Armagh primary school has been left “inundated” with well-wishes after sharing online an email from a parent of an autistic child who praised a group of pupils for showing sensitivity towards her son.

Jonesborough Primary had posted the email on Facebook from Amanda Gilligan who contacted him last Friday following a positive interaction between six boys and her son, Davie.

The post has since been viewed around 40,000 times, prompting the school to stress its delight with the reaction, saying: “To say we are proud is an understatement”.

Amanda explained that she had been playing with her three sons at a local play park when the pupils arrived on bikes.

"My oldest son Davie who has autism and is working thus far limited success on social boundaries made a beeline for them,” she said.

"He began his habitual intense questioning about names, addresses and family.”

She continued: “The lads were clearly there for a post school chat with their mates and I was concerned that Davie might irritate them or, to be honest that they would be mean to them.

“To my pleasure and surprise the boys talked happily with him and even took part in a race at his suggestion.”

The parent ended her email thanking the boys; Brogan, Nathan, Darren, Callum, Keane, Brian for making her son’s day, adding the experience could be used as a teaching experience to show that “differences are okay”.

"Such kindness and inclusion is not always our experience and I wanted to let you know and pass on my appreciation,” she added.

In response, the school’s head teacher Donal Keenan said: “Sometimes it seems that people only want to talk about or pass on negativity or criticism. So you can imagine our delight when on Friday evening at 7pm I received this email from a complete stranger.

"It shows you that good things can be noticed also. The parents of the children should be so proud. We are!”

In a follow-up post the school said it had been inundated with well-wishes online, phone calls and local community support since sharing the email.

"The statistics speak for themselves, this post has reached nearly 40,000 people and 10,000 comments, shares and likes!” the post read.

"It just goes to show you, good news travels fast! To say we are proud is an understatement! Lovely gestures and respect to others really do brighten everyone's day!”