Co Armagh recycling firm fined £5,000 over safety breaches

A recycling company in Co Armagh has been fined £5,000 over health and safety failures.

Northern Ireland’s Health and Safety Executive successfully brought a prosecution against Envirogreen Polymers Limited.

The firm had failed to adequately prevent access to dangerous parts of a baler machine.

A £5,000 fine was issued at Newry Magistrates Court on Monday after the a guilty plea of failing to ensure the safety at work of their employees.

The court heard that on August 15, 2019, an HSENI inspection found that a safety interlock on a baling machine was bypassed, meaning there were no measures in place to stop employees accessing dangerous parts of the machine during operation

HSENI Inspector, Kiara Blackburn commented: “Employers have a legal duty to ensure employees and others are not put at risk from unguarded machinery.

“Interlocked guards are vital to ensure machines cannot be started before the guard is closed, and to prevent the machine being opened while its mechanism is moving.”

HSENI added that poorly maintained, absent or bypassed machinery guards have the potential to cause “serious crush injuries and traumatic injuries”.

Further information about the legal responsibilities of employers is available at www.hseni.gov.uk.

Following the court judgement, a statement from Envirogreen Polymers Ltd said: “Along with our other group companies treats the health and safety of our employees with the upmost importance.

“Since this was brought to our attention, we have carried out a full review of all Risk Assessments, re-trained all staff and increased safety inspections.

“In addition the company has also successfully achieved its ISO 45001 Health & Safety Accreditation as well as ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 to help ensure we continually improve.”