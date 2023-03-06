Co Armagh restaurant makes ‘difficult’ decision to close

They told loyal customers it would be “easy” to blame the decision on the current economic climate but said they would rather be open and honest

A popular family run restaurant in Co Armagh is set to close at the end of this month.

The directors of JD Tipler in Portadown made the “difficult announcement” on social media following “countless discussions” about the future of the business.

The bar and off-licence will remain open.

"As of 26th March 2023 at 8pm we will cease to trade as a restaurant,” the Facebook post stated.

"In some ways this decision from a family point of view has been easy to make but equally difficult when we think about how we will be letting our community of loyal customers down.

“Over 25 years our restaurant has been a meeting place for friends, families, new relationships, business meetings and more.

"We have built friendships with our customers, as have our staff and we have made more memories than we could ever have imagined.”

Vivienne, Jordyn and Dane Busby told loyal customers it would be “easy” to blame the decision on the current economic climate but said they would rather be open and honest.

"This is purely a personal family decision,” they explained.

"We have put our hearts, souls, long hours, and tired feet into building our business into the success it is today.

"We have gained so much more than we ever could have hoped for year on year.”

Director Vivienne has semi-retired after 25 years in the business.

Meanwhile Jordyn and Dane intend to explore other opportunities within their careers after dedicating 17 and 15 years respectively to the popular eatery. .

“A lot of people probably think we could fulfil those opportunities whilst continuing with the restaurant but when you care so much about a business you can’t do half a job, you need to give it your all to make it work,” they explained.

“We will however keep the Bar open Thursday – Saturday (timings to be confirmed) so you will still see us around and you will continue to see us in the Off Licence.

“We would like to thank our staff from over the years for their hard work and effort.

“Thank you for respecting our decision and THANK YOU for EVERYTHING over the last 25 years, no doubt we will see many familiar faces over the coming weeks.”

The siblings also paid tribute to their late father Nevin Busby who completed the renovation works and provided them with the business opportunities they have enjoyed.

"Unfortunately, Nevin hasn’t been around for the majority of it, but we often think about his creative and unique thoughts that brought the building to life,” they said.

“For us the building has great sentimental value as we are given the opportunity to work within his craftsmanship every day."

The building firm boss and entrepreneur, who owned a cinema and restaurants, opened JP Tipler's bar in 1997 but two years later he died after a wall collapsed on him on a building site in Dundalk.