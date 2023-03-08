Co Armagh security alert ends and items taken from scene after IED warning

The white bag police were focusing on in the Keady area after an IED warning

A security alert which got underway following a bomb warning in Co Armagh has now ended.

It was prompted by an email sent to a number of media outlets on Tuesday which claimed an improvised explosive device (IED) had been left inside a plastic bag in the Castleblaney Road area of Keady.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene.

Local road closures, along with cordons, were put in place following the discovery of a white bag with a blue Pringle’s tube inside with what appeared to be black electrical tape holding it together.

"A number of items were recovered and taken away for further examination,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“All roads have since re-opened.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience while this public safety operation was carried out.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist us to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1261 07/03/23,"