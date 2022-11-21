Co Armagh security alert ends as suspicious object declared safe by PSNI

Stock Image: ATO have been tasked to the scene (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A security alert in Craigavon has ended after police declare suspicious objected as “nothing untoward”.

A public safety operation got underway following the discovery on Lake Road on Monday afternoon.

However the object was declared safe a short time later.

The route was partially closed between roundabout two and roundabout four but has since reopened.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would like to thank the local community for their assistance during this time.”