Co Armagh teenager’s tribute after mother’s sudden death

Carol (Carly) Higgins died at her Craigavon home on Saturday: Pic from family GoFundMe page.

A Co Armagh teenager has paid tribute to his “funny, caring, loving and strong” mother who died after months of battling the effects of Covid-19.

Carol (Carly) Higgins was just 38 when she died on Saturday morning at the Craigavon home she shared with her husband Joe and children Joshua (18), Brandon (14) and Ariana (12).

The Portadown Times report that although she had long term physical and mental health issues as well as dealing with the effects of long Covid, they were shocked by her death.

A GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs has now raised over £3,000 to help the family.

Her son Joshua spoke of coming home on Friday afternoon after receiving his second Covid vaccine.

A normal evening followed of joking around with his mother before his parents watched one of their favourite films together.

He said his mother and father had been sleeping downstairs, with his mother unable to climb the stairs and requiring oxygen.

Feeling unwell after his vaccine, Joshua said he went to bed early but woke his parents around 4am to ask for pain killers.

“I told them I loved them and went back to bed,” he said.

Around two hours later he said he was woken up by his father shouting.

“My dad was in tears. Mum couldn’t walk upstairs so she was on the sofa and her face was going grey. We tried to get her onto the floor and called an ambulance,” he said.

“My dad was doing chest compressions and mouth to mouth and then the paramedics came. They worked on her for 40 minutes and we were all praying. The paramedics came out and said they were sorry for our loss. It was terrible.”

Joshua said that a post-mortem was carried out and discovered her lungs had stopped working, preventing oxygen getting to her brain and heart.

On his GoFundMe page, Joshua added: “We all thought it was just another day. She was looking forward to wearing her new clothes, going to her favourite shops with my dad and getting her breakfast but sadly that won’t be able to happen.”

He described her as “a funny, caring, loving and strong woman” who fought all her life through both mental and physical illness.

Growing up in the Armagh and Portadown areas, Ms Higgins was a past pupil of Killicomain Junior High School and City of Armagh High School.

Having met her husband Joe at Evron Foods in Craigavon, she had been a full time mother for most of her adult life.

Her son Joshua added: “She was always concerned about others. She loved life and wanted to live longer. She was always saying that she had an amazing husband and brilliant kids.

“She was always a great source of help and guidance. She was a star.”

Due to Covid restrictions, the family home will remain private before a Requiem Mass is held on Thursday in St Anthony’s Church at 12pm with burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery, Lylo.