Co Down artist is drawing plenty of laughs with his charity crusade

Bangor creative’s ‘chain’ portraits of local comedians prove a hit

AN artist ‘chain-drawing’ his way through local comedians says there is “no real end” to his charity efforts.

Johnny Hamilton, aka Jossie Pops, has been creating portraits of well-known comics, who have been nominating the next person for him to draw.

They have been presented with their art, and if they are happy with it, they donate £100 to a charity of their choice to keep it.

To date the Bangor man has raised £600.

“I had been in contact with Paddy McDonnell and he had a big event coming up in the SSE Arena. So I wondered what I could do to raise money for charity,” he explained.

“I thought I’d do something with him. I thought it would be pretty cool to draw him, but that if he wanted the piece, he could donate £100 to charity.

Ciaran Bartlett

“Paddy was all up for it and said he could nominate someone else, so he nominated Willie Thompson.

“He was well up for it, and then each time it was great, because they were following the stories and they were happy with my work and donating money to charity.

“Instead of me collecting the money off them, I asked them to donate to a charity of their choice.”

Thompson nominated Ciaran Bartlett, who in turn nominated Aaron McCann, and things grew.

“Aaron McCann was on a US tour, and he wanted it as well. His nomination went to Colin Geddis,” he said.

“I’ve been focusing more on doing larger charcoal as opposed to spray paint, so I went bigger for Colin, and once again he loved it.

“I have to make sure the art is good enough that they actually want it. It’s not fan art, it’s more professional.

“I think they are potentially putting it up as a background on the Bomb Squad podcast that they’ve started. He paid for his own frame, though!”

Next up on the list is Mark McCarney, and while Johnny is focusing on comedians for now, he is ready to branch out into the wider celebrity world.

“Two big ones I’d love to do would be Mickey Bartlett and Shane Todd, I’d like to direct it that way,” he said.

Johnny's portrait of Colin Geddis

“I did Joel the Magician from Bangor, he’s a Blue Peter presenter and has 16m TikTok followers.

“I also did John Garritty, the busker, and he was a lovely fella. He commissioned me to do a piece as well.

“I’m still very much sticking on the local front; it’s more personal because you get that connection with them as you do it.

“There is no real end. I could maybe branch out into sports stars, or comedians in general.

“The likes of Kevin Hart was over here, and he’s a big hitter, so if you got him you’d be doing well.”