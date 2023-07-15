Co Down band expels two members after footage of substance-taking on Twelfth

PSNI ‘aware’ of video and say enquiries are ongoing

Footage circulating on social media shows two males in a band uniform apparently snorting an unknown substance

A Co Down band has expelled two members after footage emerged appearing to show an unidentified substance being taken by uniformed bandsmen on the Twelfth.

Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band said it acted after two of its members engaged in “conduct which is unacceptable in any context”.

Footage circulating on social media showed two males in a band uniform snorting the unknown substance.

It is reported to have occurred in Belfast City Centre during Wednesday's Twelfth celebrations.

The clip, seen by this newspaper, shows the men in a back alley snorting the unidentified substance.

Today, Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band issued a statement.

It said: “The band officers have become aware of footage circulating showing two band members engaged in conduct which is unacceptable in any context, let alone whilst wearing the uniform of our band and walking behind the standards we proudly carry.

“We have a zero-tolerance in regards the usage or distribution of drugs and therefore both members - who only recently joined - have been summarily expelled from the band and their uniforms returned.

“These actions do not represent the values of our band, or genuine loyalism, and in order to prevent any such repeat we have initiated a process of putting in place a more robust vetting system to ensure all prospective band members understand, agree with and will adhere to the standards expected of those who wear our uniform.

“We will be making no further comment on this issue and now consider the matter concluded.”

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries were ongoing.

“Police are aware of a video on social media of suspected drug use involving two men dressed in band uniforms,” they said.

"Enquiries into the matter are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

"Drugs harm communities and we would encourage anyone who has information or observes any suspicious activity to contact us without delay.”