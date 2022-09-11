Co Down bar vows to ban those involved in video mocking death of Queen, as DUP MLA brands scenes ‘sickening’

The PSNI is making “enquiries” over a video of people in the Co Down pub singing about the death of the Queen.

A Co Down bar has said it will ban those who celebrated the death of the Queen for life from its premises after what a DUP MLA described as “pro-IRA chanting” and “sickening singing”.

DUP politician Diane Forsythe said she has spoken to the PSNI after “several incidents in the south Down area”.

The MLA made reference to social media footage from Quinn’s Bar in Newcastle appearing to show several people in a “packed room celebrating and mocking” the late Queen to the tune of ‘Give it Up’ by KC & the Sunshine Band.

Ms Forsythe branded the scenes “sickening” and “worrying as it is depraved”.

In a statement on social media yesterday afternoon, Quinn’s Bar said it was “aware of an incident that took place in one of the gents toilets on our premises last night”.

"We condemn the abhorrent behaviour on display,” it said.

"We will work closely with the PSNI to identify those involved, and when identified their will be banned for life from entering our premises.

"Quinn’s has always been an establishment where all members of the community, regardless of background, are welcome to both work and socialise.

"This continues to be the case and incidents like this are not and will not be tolerated.

"We have a zero tolerance policy in regard to this type of behaviour.”

In her statement about the latest scenes in Newcastle, Ms Forsythe said: “This is a time of mourning for people from all faiths and none who fondly remember Queen Elizabeth II.

“The videos circulating from Quinn’s Bar, Newcastle of a packed room celebrating and mocking the death of our Queen are sickening. For such hatred to be so widespread in the community where I live and represent is as worrying as it is depraved.

“I have been in contact with the PSNI and asked them to investigate several events this weekend. Videos circulating on social media clearly identify people. Their actions should be considered alongside hate legislation.

Ms Forsythe said it “comes on the back” of some football fans in the Republic of Ireland mocking the Queen’s passing.

On Friday, Shamrock Rovers condemned a video which appeared to show fans celebrating the death of the Queen during a Europa Conference League fixture.

“I call for leadership from the nationalist and republican elected representatives in South Down. Whilst people all over the world mourn the passing of our Head of State, a family also mourn a mother, grand-mother and great-grand-mother. It is time for leadership. Such hatred should be rejected.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police have received a report of a video circulating on social media, involving an incident in a licensed premises in Newcastle yesterday evening, Saturday 10 September. Enquiries are underway to establish if a crime has been committed.”

It comes after the PSNI confirmed last week they were dealing with an incident at Newry Town Hall, which was believed to have involved the removal of the lighting display on the hall and an Irish tricolour flag raised on the building instead.

However, the council issued a statement to say the building was not lit up with red, white and blue lights to mark the passing of the Queen – it was in order to mark the occasion of RelateNI’s 75th anniversary of supporting relationships and families across Northern Ireland and also World Duchenne Awareness Day.