Co Down campaigners delighted with council decision to scrap ‘unsuitable’ greenway plans

A Co Down group who tirelessly campaigned to have “completely unsuitable” greenway plans scrapped said they are proud of councillors for taking their views on board and making the right decision.

Anger has been simmering in the seaside city since the local authority submitted a planning application in June 2020 to connect Holywood and Donaghadee.

The beloved walkway is renowned as a place of tranquillity and one of the “best tourist assets” in the area.

Kathy Smith, a core member of For Another Path, a campaign group which has opposed the “completely unsuitable plans” said it would have seen the “superb” undulating coastline widened by three or four metres and straightened.

That, they believe, would have detracted from its natural beauty.

Under AECOM’s plans, which take into account gradient and visibility to ensure greenways are safe, a lot of vegetation and even areas of special scientific interest would have been affected, campaigners said having sought advice from experts.

For Another Path said Northern Ireland is already the world’s twelfth worst country for biodiversity loss.

Council need to 'think again' over plan for Bangor costal path

And mitigation measures often fail or are inadequate meaning flora, fauna and birds along the coastal path may not return after construction work.

The council has become embroiled in a storm that sparked a debate transcending far beyond environmental issues.

Ms Smith said the community started to grow “angrier and angrier” over recent months as they realised the full extent of the plans.

On Thursday councillors decided to shelve the controversial greenway route.

Thirty councillors voted for the proposal to withdraw the plans, with no votes against. There were three abstentions and seven councillors were absent.

That move has been welcomed by For Another Path who are now keen for the council to keep custodianship of the path rather than handing it over to AECOM.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Ms Smith said: “The coast is a very, very precious resource to our community and to tourists.

“We want the council through the years to find money to make the changes that we need for access.

“However, the greenway will need to be on a different location altogether.

“They got awarded funding from Department for Infrastructure and that has to be for greenways, I know they were thinking the coastal path is already there so we’ll save money by using that, and I can understand that.”

She added: “But it really was throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

“There are other opportunities for greenways within Bangor that actually are useful. The coastal path doesn’t really join anywhere.

“It might join Hollywood to Bangor along the coast, but most people in towns and cities don’t live along the coast; wealthier people do but most people live a couple of miles inland.

“And a greenway that passes near those people and joins them to places that aren’t 12 miles away but are actually just one or two or three miles away would be really useful.

“We’re very proud of the council right now, people give them a lot of flak, but they’ve done the right thing and we are committed to helping them.”

Another prominent member of For Another Path, Nicola Thompson said she is “delighted” councillors listened to the voices of the people.

“We will now be able to have proper consultations so that we can get improved, safer cycling for people in the borough.

“But the most important thing is that the greenway will not be going on the north Down coastal path.

“It is the number three favourite walk in Northern Ireland; we have amazing wildlife; we’ve got badgers and otters and seals and so many birds.

“People come here because they love the path so it’s absolutely brilliant that we can start afresh. We look forward to further community consultations and to working with council officers,” Ms Thompson concluded.

The council and AECOM have been contacted for comment.