Co Down caravan seized as part of investigation into South East Antrim UDA

The static caravan seized by the National Crime Agency as part of an investigation into the South Antrim UDA (Photo: NCA)

A caravan in Co Down has been seized as part of an investigation into the South East Antrim UDA, the National Crime Agency has said.

The holiday home is believed to have been purchased by a family member of senior members of South East Antrim UDA with the proceeds of fraud and money laundering offences.

The National Crime Agency is a national law enforcement agency in the United Kingdom against organised crime, human, weapon and drug trafficking, cybercrime and economic crime that goes across regional and international borders.

The agency’s officers in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force obtained a Property Freezing Order at Belfast High Court on Monday to seize the seaside caravan on Monday.

The purchaser of the static caravan will now be prevented from selling or transferring ownership of the property while the National Crime Agency continue their investigation.

If the court decides the home has more likely than not been paid for with the proceeds of crime, it will be released.

“The investigation into the source of funds used to purchase this holiday home is part of our ongoing work to tackle and disrupt paramilitary crime groups,” said NCA Head of Asset Denial, Rob Burgess in a statement announcing the property freeze.

“Our specialist team of financial investigators, working closely with partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, will continue to use civil recovery powers to target anyone engaged in organised crime.

“We will use all the tools at our disposal to identify and recover criminal assets no matter how well they have been hidden.”

The PSNI also praised the move by the National Crime Agency with Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill saying police remain committed to tackling crimes related to fraud and money laundering offences.

This is an excellent result for our partner in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, the National Crime Agency; and an example of how the freezing of criminal property can hugely disrupt the criminal activities of a paramilitary group.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force will continue to work with our partner agencies. We remain robustly committed to tackling and disrupting the coercive control and criminal activities of those who seek to make their living from crime,” he said.

“This Property Freezing Order, which is linked to the South East Antrim UDA, demonstrates our ongoing effort to rid communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“Anyone with any concerns about criminality in their local area to contact the police on 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”