Co Down community ‘in shock’ after woman dies following single vehicle collision

A local MLA has sent condolences to the family

A woman has died following a serious road traffic collision in Co Down this afternoon.

The single vehicle collision occurred in the Bishops Brae Avenue area of Downpatrick.

PSNI Inspector Porter said: “We received a report shortly after 2.30pm today, Tuesday 14th February, of a serious collision in the area.

“Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the woman passed away at the scene.

“The road remains closed to traffic at this time.”

South Down MLA Colin McGrath said the community had been shocked by the incident.

"The community of Downpatrick is in shock at the news of the death of a local woman in a terrible accident in the Bishops Brae area,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to this woman and her family at they come to terms with this terrible news

“By all accounts this was a tragic accident and the family will be distraught at this time.

“I know the community of Downpatrick is strong and will rally round for the family in their desperate moment of need.”

Sinn Féin MLA Cathy Mason has said the community is “shocked and saddened” following the death.

The South Down MLA said: “My immediate thoughts and sympathy are with the family and friends of the woman at this sad and difficult time. I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene of the tragedy.”