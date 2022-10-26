Co Down company to sell officially licensed Rangers shirt for dogs

Four-legged supporters of Rangers will be able to support the Scottish giants after a Co Down company was confirmed as the official supplier of the team’s dog football shirt.

The pet-supply store based in Bangor will produce the retro-styled top so Rangers fans and their pooches can show their support for the 55-time Scottish league winners.

The new range of shirts by Urbanpup.com have been endorsed by the club themselves and the shirt will be based on some of the most famous kits of the team’s illustrious past.

The shirts will feature the team’s traditional red, white and blue colours with piping on the cuffs and collar.

Of course, it will also feature the club badge on the chest, with the shirt also able to be personalised with the dog’s name and number of their owner’s choice.

The company – founded in 2007 – already produce officially licensed Northern Ireland football apparel for dogs, as well as a range of other items for the fashion-conscious pet.

They said the partnership with Rangers involved “many months designing and fine-tuning the range” and said the end result had both themselves and the football club “very pleased”.

“It was very exciting for us here at UrbanPup.com to be involved with the team and to be able to create something that was, shall we say, a little bit different from the norm,” they said.

“We are incredibly proud and pleased with the range. We are sure the Rangers fans will love them just as much as we do and will enjoy seeing their dogs in a personalised Rangers shirt.”

Natalie Nairn, head of retail & events at Rangers added: “We know that a lot of our supporters are also dog lovers, so we are thrilled that our official licensed product range now includes Rangers shirts and accessories for dogs of all sizes.

“Now the full family can show their support for the club, including four legged friends.”