Co Down council trying to find ‘large capacity’ venue for public meeting on greenway plans after crowd turned away

A Northern Ireland council is scrambling to find a bigger venue for a public meeting to discuss controversial greenway plans after more than 100 people were turned away from Bangor City Hall.

An Ulster Unionist MLA said “at least 150 people” were unable to attend the discussion on proposed new greenway routes which Ards and North Down Borough Council acknowledges have attracted “significant” public interest.

The council has confirmed that audio from the meeting will be made available online.

North Down representative Alan Chambers said the large crowd was left queuing outside the venue and unable to engage in the consultation.

"At least 150 people unable to be facilitated to attend a public meeting in Bangor City Hall tonight [Tuesday] regarding the proposed coastal greenway,” he tweeted.

“Someone made a very bad call in anticipating the numbers, despite many clues, who would wish to attend a meeting on this emotive topic.”

The meeting was arranged to discuss the issue of a proposed new coastal pathway which will create links to Belfast.

Two public meetings have already taken place in venues offering capacity of around 100 with another due to take place in Holywood on February 1.

Residents have previously expressed concerns about increased levels of traffic and anti-social behaviour as a result of the proposed routes which include a greenway connecting Kinnegar and Donaghadee.

The plans encompass the existing North Down Coastal Path.

Videos and photographs shared online of Tuesday night’s meeting, which was streamed online, show attendees being turned away due to the venue being filled to capacity.

The council website reveals it was fully aware of the level of interest in its plans.

“There is significant public interest in the proposals and during our consultations to date we have received many queries about how our greenways will be developed and managed; how sustainability and safety factors will be addressed; and how the needs of different users will be met," it states.

The borough already has the Comber Greenway connecting the town to the centre of Belfast – it was the first project of its kind in Northern Ireland when it was created in 2008.

Other proposed routes include connecting Newtownards to the Comber Greenway and the creation of a route connecting Newtownards to Green Road in Bangor.

The local authority’s website states that its ‘Corporate Plan 2020-24’ recognises that the borough has “a unique environment” that it “must strive to cherish”.

It has committed to supporting the physical and emotional wellbeing of residents by developing infrastructure and services that improve access to this environment, including three additional greenway routes.

The new plans represent a total investment of £20m in green infrastructure with the Department for Infrastructure expected to pick up half of the bill.

A spokesperson for the council insists it “is committed to giving all those who wish to voice their opinions” an opportunity to do so.

“Given the level of public interest, council officers are working to find a suitable large capacity venue for a further session – or sessions – within the next two weeks.

"Details will be shared on social media and in the press as soon as they are confirmed.

“The audio from the meeting which took place in Bangor last night will be made available on our website and questions or queries from the public can be submitted to greenways@ardsandnorthdown.gov.uk”.