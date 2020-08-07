Co Down couple offer £10k reward for information on attack on home

Windows were smashed and a car set alight at the Shimna Road property in Newcastle

A Co Down couple have offered a £10,000 reward for information on a terrifying attack on their home.

Simon and Louise Poland say their three children "could have died in their beds" after a car was set on fire during the incident in Newcastle around 2.45am last Thursday.

Two windows at the Shimna Road property were smashed by rocks, while Mr Poland's Mercedes was destroyed in the blaze.

The couple and their three daughters - Darcey (13), Darah (11) and eight-year-old Beibhin - were asleep at the time.

While no one was injured, the family had to flee barefoot out the back door in "sheer terror" and have since been staying in a local hotel.

While Simon and Louise have offered the substantial cash reward to encourage those with significant information to come forward, they hope their consciences will tell them to "do the right thing now".

In an impassioned plea to those with CCTV or information that can assist police with their investigation, Louise told the Mourne Observer: "The arsonist needs to be taken off the streets.

"This person is without conscience or morals and that makes them a menacing and dangerous person walking the streets."

Her three daughters had been sleeping in a bedroom close to where their father's car was set alight and were awoken by the sound of the vehicle exploding.

"My three children could have died in their beds. Their little lives would have been over, just as they were beginning," Louise added.