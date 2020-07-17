Co Down couple's bungalow is destroyed in accidental blaze

Seven fire appliances were deployed as a fire destroyed the home of an elderly couple in Co Down on Wednesday night.

Firefighters from stations at Lisburn, Belfast and Carryduff fought the blaze which devastated the rural bungalow.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire & Rescue Service said that firefighters wore breathing apparatus, using two short extension ladders and one jet to extinguish the fire. All occupants of the property were out of the house when the firefighters arrived.

The cause of the blaze is believed to have been accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 10.45pm.

Local UUP councillor Alex Swan said: "The roof is totally gone after the fire.

"They are a lovely couple, and it's sad to see this misfortune befall them.

"But I'm confident the local community will rally round in their time of need."