Co Down crash driver suspected of being three times over alcohol limit

Driver arrested following crash in Co Down

Brett Campbell

One person has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash in Co Down.

The two vehicle collision occurred near Dromore on Sunday.

Police attended the scene and detained one of the drivers following a positive breathalyzer result.

“One driver has been arrested after failing a breath test at the roadside, with a reading of 108!”, the PSNI posted on social media.

“More than three times the legal limit!

“Never, ever drink and drive.”

