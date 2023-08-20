Co Down crash driver suspected of being three times over alcohol limit
One person has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash in Co Down.
The two vehicle collision occurred near Dromore on Sunday.
Police attended the scene and detained one of the drivers following a positive breathalyzer result.
“One driver has been arrested after failing a breath test at the roadside, with a reading of 108!”, the PSNI posted on social media.
“More than three times the legal limit!
“Never, ever drink and drive.”