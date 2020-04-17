Co Down crash victim Matthew Stuart a cancer survivor who was due to wed in 2021

Matthew Stuart died in motorcycle accident in Co Down

The family of a man who tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Co Down has said his death has left a "massive hole in all our hearts".

Matthew Stuart (36) from Ballynahinch died following a collision on Spa Road outside the town.

Police said the crash happened around 1.10pm on Thursday. It was reported that a motorcyclist had left the road and lost his life at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash.

Mr Stuart is survived by his father Terry, mother Liz, fiancee Lisa White, brother Richard, sister Fiona and wider family circle.

In a statement the family explained that Mr Stuart would have turned 37 today and had overcome cancer earlier in his life.

Mr Stuart and his fiancee were due to get married on September 25, 2021.

"They were so unbelievably happy together and we loved the beautiful couple that they were," the Stuart family said. "They had the best time making their little home together and all their wonderful adventures together.

"He had such a love for life and just breezed through with a cheeky grin and a twinkle in his eye.

"He had already overcome so many things in his life from cancer to other accidents that he shouldn't have been able to walk away from.

"He always bounced back. But this time it's different. He has left a massive hole in all our hearts."

Mr Stuart loved cars, motorbikes and "anything fast", but most of all he loved his friends and relatives, his family continued.

"He had the biggest heart and always made time for people," they said. "Mum and dad loved him so much. He was their precious baby boy and our Peter Pan. They built such a beautiful life for us and made sure we knew we were truly loved.

"We have so many happy childhood memories together - where there was one, the other two were close behind. We were the three amigos through thick and thin and always looked out for each other."

Strangford DUP MP Jim Shannon said the local community had once again been plunged into grief amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"To the family of Matthew Stuart and all of his connections, we convey our sincere sympathies at this time of grief," he added.

Assembly Member Peter Weir appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident to contact police.

"I send my sincere condolences to all of Matthew's family and friends," he said.

Meanwhile, local UUP councillor Alan Lewis commended those who came to Mr Stuart's aid.

"The community are thinking of the family at this difficult time and will be keeping them in our prayers," he said.

Inspector Brian Mills also appealed to anyone who was in the Spa Road area and captured the incident on their dash-cam to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 990 16/04/20.

Mr Stuart's funeral will be strictly private due to the current virus restrictions. Donations in lieu, if desired, can be made to NI Cancer Fund for Children via Douglas Funeral Directors, Ballynahinch.