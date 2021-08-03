Co Down CrossFit star Emma McQuaid is the 12th fittest woman on earth after competing in US games

A CrossFit athlete from Co Down finished 12th in the world in the sport’s prestigious US games to find out who is the fittest on earth – after overcoming visa issues which threatened to ruin her hopes.

Emma McQuaid (31), from Ravernet near Lisburn, qualified to take part in this year’s CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, after being named Ireland’s fittest woman on numerous occasions.

Emma’s most recent performance was her best placing to date and she has already set her sights on the 2022 CrossFit Games.

Australia’s Tia-Clair Toomey was named the fittest woman on earth for the fifth consecutive year on Monday after the 40 athletes who qualified for the finals competed in a gruelling five-day event, which saw them complete 15 challenges.

Emma said her 12th-place finish was “unbelievable” .

Emma McQuaid competing at the 2021 CrossFit games in Wisconsin.

Emma almost didn’t make it to the games after facing difficulties in getting a visa because of the pandemic.

She was told in June that Covid travel rules set by the US meant she was not allowed to fly from Dublin.

It eventually took a letter to US Homeland Security explaining that Emma was “one of the best in the world” at what she does to get permission to travel.

The letter from the organisers of the CrossFit games stated: “From a field of over 264,000 athletes, Emma distinguished herself as one of the best in the world during the CrossFit Open this year and went on to finish first in the CrossFit Lowlands Throwdown semi final to earn her place.”

Emma was debating whether or not to travel to the US because of the confusion but said it was “definitely well worth it” in the end.

“It was the annoyance of trying to get in to the US and getting refused,” she explained.

“We got the green light but we didn't have the paper work and it was just four weeks of ups and downs in the lead up trying to get everything sorted.

“At one point, I just didn't think it was worth it and obviously my training took a massive hit over those four weeks with the added stress.

“It definitely took its toll on the body, so if that wasn't a factor, things probably could have gone even smoother but hopefully next year we get a clean run and see what we can properly do.”

Emma, who is also a keen quad bike racer, now plans to spend the next four to six weeks taking some downtime before preparations begin for another CrossFit event in Texas this October.

“I’ll take a proper off season over Christmas time,” she said.

“I like having Christmas off, so I don’t really mind pushing training on a wee bit further now for the competition.

“It’ll be my birthday and stuff around Christmas, so it’ll be nice to be able to enjoy a drink.”