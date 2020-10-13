Co Down farmer McDowell warned he faces prison over fatal crash

A Co Down farmer who admitted killing one friend and injuring another in a car crash has been warned he is facing jail.

Harry McDowell pleaded guilty to causing the death of Christopher Hillis and causing grievous bodily injury to Conal Herman by driving carelessly on the Banbridge Road, Dromara, on October 28, 2017.

McDowell, from Ravenswood in Banbridge, appeared at Newry Crown Court via videolink from his solicitor's office.

Defence QC Kieran Mallon asked for the charges to be put to the 20-year-old again, and he pleaded guilty.

Mr Hillis, from Rathfriland, was 18 at the time and was a back seat passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa being driven by McDowell when it was involved in a single vehicle crash.

None of the facts were opened in court yesterday and following McDowell's admissions, Mr Mallon asked for sentencing to be adjourned to allow time for the preparation for a pre-sentence probation report.

Judge Gordon Kerr QC asked for victim impact reports to be lodged prior to the hearing, scheduled for November 19.

Freeing McDowell on bail, the judge warned that "he must realise that one of the options the court will be considering is a custodial sentence and the defendant should therefore be prepared for that sentence".