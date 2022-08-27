Co Down flasher who exposed himself to female neighbour claims his ‘life has been destroyed’

In one case the 32-year-old went round to a neighbour’s house to borrow a hose but proceeded to take his own ‘hose’ out, much to the horror of the disgusted woman.

A serial flasher handed a suspended sentence this week says he’s “completely innocent” despite a judge telling him to “accept reality and get some treatment”.

Co Down man Richard Donald told the Sunday World: “My life has been destroyed by this, I’ve lost my job because of this and the fact is I never did any of this, I’m completely innocent.

He was convicted last month of four charges 'intentionally exposed your genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress'.

Two women went to police and followed up by giving evidence against the father-of-one after becoming fed-up with his disturbing behaviour.

In one case the 32-year-old went round to a neighbour’s house to borrow a hose but proceeded to take his own ‘hose’ out, much to the horror of the disgusted woman.

On another occasion another woman says Donald was in his back garden when he exposed himself and "laughed and smiled" at her before asking, "What's happening?"

This week a furious judge at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court told Donald as he sentenced him, “You have a choice, you can accept reality and get some treatment for your behaviour or you can put these ladies through another trial and make them go into the witness box again.”

District Judge Mark Hamill had earlier remarked, “I remember the issue in this case was that he was not only living next door to one malicious fantasist who was prepared to come to court but she had a friend who was also a malicious fantasist who was prepared to come to court.”

In July during a contested trial Donald was found guilty by the judge who said he could not find any reason why the two women would make such a thing up.

Richard Donald told us: “How could I be convicted when it was just my word against theirs? I shouldn’t have to prove my innocence. I’ve lost my job and this has been devastating for my family.

“I’m appealing this straight away because it’s completely unfair. I have a clean record and here I have been convicted without any evidence.

“I have witness evidence from my partner explaining my whereabouts when I was supposed to be doing these things but the judge wasn’t interested.

“I have no choice but to appeal this because it’s wrong.”

Judge Hamill warned Donald of launching any such appeal as he sentenced him to a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for three years and placed him on the sex offender’s register for seven years.

“You can chose to do this again but his claim of the women being malicious fantasists is “for the birds”.

He said Donald had a decision to make as to whether he appealed the conviction and sentence or he could “take the consequences” of his actions and accept it was over.

During his contest last month it was reported by Court News NI the exact details of what Donald was accused of doing.

The four charges related to between May 1 and June 30, 2021; between July 1 and July 31 last year; between December 1 and December 31 last year; and February 8 this year.

The specifics of the charges were that the defendant 'intentionally exposed your genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress'.

A woman told the court one of the incidents happened when the defendant was in his back garden and it had left her "speechless".

She told the court Donald had "laughed and smiled" at her whilst exposing himself and he had said: "What's happening?"

The woman, who at times was crying in the witness box as she gave her evidence, said she told him: "You are disgusting".

On another occasion she said the defendant had come to her house to borrow a hose to fill an inflatable swimming pool and after exposing him she was "shaking" and in "shock".

In the run-up to Christmas last year he had been at her home in connection with a parcel and again there was an exposure incident.

She contacted police when it had got "too much".

A friend of the woman told the court that in May or June last year she had been in a garden and Donald had exposed himself.

Giving evidence to the court, Donald denied the offences, saying: "I have never exposed myself to anybody".

He denied being in the woman's house to get a hose and said on another occasion a heavy parcel had been left for the woman and he had then left it into her property but he denied exposing himself.

The defendant told the court: "100 percent, none of this happened at all. I don't know why she is doing this, or this other lady. I have never seen the other lady in my life".

He said he didn't know who had been accusing him until he was in a police station being questioned.

Donald told the court: "I don't know why she made this up but it didn't happen."

Convicting the defendant of the charges, District Judge Mark Hamill said it was an "important" case as its outcome could be "devastating in terms of its consequences" for the reputation of the defendant who had a previously clear record.

He said in disputed cases he often had to ask himself who had a reason for "lying".

The judge said effectively the defence case was that the offences "never happened" and that the complainant was a "malicious fantasist," as was her friend.

He said he had no reservations about the "reliability" of the complainants and could come up with no answer to the question 'why would they lie?' and put themselves through the court process.

Convicting Donald, Judge Hamill said: "I have not the slightest doubt and this man has behaved like this to these women and they are not malicious fantasists".