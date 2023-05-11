Co Down: Four arrests made in relation to drink driving over three-hour period

Four people were arrested within a three-hour period, in relation to drink driving offences in Co Down on Wednesday night.

Police in the Ards and North Down District said that firstly, a 73-year-old man was arrested after being reported by a concerned member of the public in the Hartford Link area of Newtownards at around 7.30pm.

He failed a preliminary breath test at the roadside but provided a lower reading while in custody and was released unconditionally.

A 65-year-old man was then seen by patrolling officers to be having difficulty negotiating a corner in the Comber Road area of Newtownards at around 9.30pm.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

He was later charged with this offence and is to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on 2nd June.

A 33-year-old man was involved in a damage-only road traffic collision in the Rathgael Road area of Bangor at around 9.45pm.

He failed a preliminary breath test at the roadside and was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath along with other motoring offences.

He was later charged to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on 8th June.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Additionally, a concerned member of the public reported a woman attempting to drive a vehicle while intoxicated in the Dunsy Way area of Comber just before 10.30pm.

Subsequently, a 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath and remains in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector McGrattan said: “Our investigation into the report made in Comber continues. Two people already find themselves facing the prospect of a court appearance and the loss of their driving licence. This could have a huge impact on their life, that of their family and possibly their career.

“It is disappointing that a minority of people continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others by taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking.

“Our message is clear. Never EVER drink and drive,” continued the senior police officer.

“Just one drink can impair decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill.

“Police remain committed to working with communities and partners to make our roads safer for everyone. I commend the members of the public who made reports to us, and our officers for their excellent work in detecting the offending drivers, but the reality is that these arrests could have been avoided.

“Before consuming alcohol and getting behind the wheel, we would ask you – could you live with the responsibility for the death of or serious harm caused to another person through your actions?”

Anyone who has concerns can make a report on 101, or 999 in an emergency.